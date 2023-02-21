VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a global leader in performance fuels, lubricants, and additives, today announced a lineup of additional new licensees, further expanding the brand’s reach into new distribution channels.

“VP Racing’s licensing program is run with one objective in mind, to expand the brand reach and play a significant role in building the brand in the U.S. and globally,” said Bob Merz, Director of Brand Management and Licensing at VP. “Our licensees are chosen for their quality design, manufacturing capabilities, and varied distribution networks.”

Pacific Swell Brands, VP Racing’s exclusive licensing agency, secured deals in a broad range of automotive and lifestyle products, including:

High-quality stainless steel wall art from Chrome Domz

Apparel and headwear from CPTN Apparel

Apparel and headwear for racetracks from Craton

Barware from Cymba

Decals from Decalcomania

Metal signs from Desperate Enterprises

Die-cast vehicle replicas in 1:18, 1:24, 1:43, and 1:64 scale, scale gas pumps, dioramas, shop tools, and vehicle lifts from Greenlight

Auto cargo management from Hoch Brands

Licensed paintings, prints, posters, and t-shirts from Kelly Telfer

“We are very proud of the work we have done with VP Racing, “said Vivian Velasco, President of Pacific Swell Brands. “VP Racing is not only a great brand with wide recognition among fans of all motorsports, but they are also great partners to their licensees and support their efforts in bringing the products to fans.”

“Our new licensees join a portfolio of established VP licensing partners, including Mr. Brands, M2 Machines, and Mattel,” added Merz.

For more information about VP Racing and its products for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit vpracingfuels.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter