Vontier Corporation, a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, and ANGI Energy Systems (ANGI), a Vontier business and leading provider of alternative fueling solutions, are proud to announce a major milestone in the evolution of sustainable transportation as ANGI prepares to supply its first full Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) to Trillium to be installed at Santa Clarita Transit.

Demonstrating its continued commitment to decarbonizing mobility, ANGI’s HRS offers a complete, end-to-end solution for hydrogen refueling, enabling fleet operators and transit companies an effective means of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. Continuing a strong partnership across multiple fuels, ANGI has collaborated with leading alternative energy infrastructure provider, Trillium, to develop an expertly configured station for Santa Clarita Transit in California.

Santa Clarita Transit, a critical local transportation provider serving over two million riders each year in California, will take advantage of ANGI’s first HRS as part of its continued efforts to reduce its environmental footprint by shifting to cleaner energy. With the support of ANGI and Trillium, Santa Clarita Transit plans to transition to fuel cell buses as its CNG transit buses reach the end of their useful life. This approach aligns with the City’s fleet replacement plan, which aims to replace one twelfth of the bus fleet with cleaner alternatives each year, as well as California’s Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation, which requires all public transit agencies to gradually transition to a 100 percent zero‑emission bus fleet.

“Santa Clarita Transit has an impressive history of investing in clean energy solutions and has shown inspirational leadership to adopt alternative fueling platforms,” said Joel van Rensburg, President of Alternative Fuels at ANGI. “We are proud and excited to work with Trillium to supply our cutting-edge Hydrogen Refueling Station for this groundbreaking site that will benefits millions of Californians. We are also thrilled that California has been recognized as a national hydrogen hub and we look forward to the opportunity to provide critical hydrogen station technology to further progress hydrogen mobility in this important region and beyond.”

ANGI’s HRS is based on a modular design, offering uniquely configurable and flexible systems with high reliability backed by an extensive network of service and maintenance technicians. Cloud-connectivity ensures best-in-class performance and uptime through remote monitoring, energy management and preventative maintenance. A typical HRS is comprised of a hydrogen dispenser, redundant compression capabilities, a site recirculation system, chillers, and a gas management panel which uses logic to control the flow and pressure of gas within the station.

“ANGI is mission-critical to delivering our multi-energy portfolio of solutions across the mobility ecosystem, simultaneously supporting demand for traditional petroleum-based infrastructure, compressed and renewable natural gas, hydrogen, EV charging network software and energy management,” said Mark Morelli, Vontier’s President and CEO. “Offering a turnkey Hydrogen Refueling Station demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that produce tangible results for our customers, including sustainable energy options, enhanced asset productivity and automation.”

Trillium is a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, which operates Love’s Travel Stops – North America’s leading travel stop network with over 645 locations in 42 states. Trillium has supported transportation fleets for over two decades by designing and implementing customized clean fuel infrastructure, including many CNG solutions with ANGI Energy Systems and now hydrogen.

Trillium’s expertise in clean energy solutions is unmatched, with its team dispensing over 86 million gallons of natural gas fuel annually from over 200 facilities across 26 states, including more than 65 public-access stations, many of which are hosted at Love’s Travel Stops.