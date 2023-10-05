Victor Paterno, president and CEO of Mandaluyong, Philippines-based Philippine Seven Corporation (dba 7-Eleven Convenience Store), has been named the 2023-24 NACS chairman. He began his term following the NACS Board of Directors meeting on October 3 during the NACS Show in Atlanta.

Philippine Seven Corporation holds the license to operate 7-Eleven stores in the Philippines. There are 3,600 stores operating on the main island of Luzon, of which 54% are franchised. At the invitation of his father, Paterno joined the company as the construction and maintenance manager in 1993. He was appointed president and CEO in 2005 by majority shareholders President Chain Store of Taiwan. Paterno serves on the Board of Trustees and is the director for foreign franchises at the Philippine Franchise Association, and is a past council member of the NACS Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council

As NACS chairman, Paterno also leads the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association. Committee members are:

Vice Chairman, Legislative & Treasurer: Lisa Dell’Alba, Square One Markets Inc. (Bethlehem, PA)

Vice Chairman, Retail Engagement: Annie Gauthier, St. Romain Oil Company LLC (Mansura, LA)

Vice Chairman, Research and Technology: Chuck Maggelet, Maverik Inc. (Salt Lake City, UT)

Vice Chairman, Political Engagement: Don Rhoads, The Convenience Group LLC (Vancouver, WA)

Vice Chairman, At Large: Brian Hannasch, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (Laval, Quebec, Canada)

Vice Chairman, At Large: Varish Goyal, Loop Neighborhood Markets (Atherton, CA)

Vice Chairman, At Large: Lonnie McQuirter, 36 Lyn Refuel Station (Minneapolis, MN)

Vice Chairman, At Large: Charlie McIlvaine, Coen Markets Inc. (Canonsburg, PA)

During the October 3 meeting, NACS also named new retail members to its Board of Directors:

Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer, Casey’s (Ankeny, IA)

Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO, MAPCO Express Inc. (Franklin, TN)

Natalie Morhous, President, RaceTrac Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

Stan Reynolds, President, 7-Eleven Inc. (Dallas, TX)

Kristin Seabrook, VP, Chief Legal Counsel & Secretary, Pilot Travel Centers LLC (Knoxville, TN)

Babir Sultan, CEO, FavTrip, (Grandview, MO)

Supplier Board Representative: Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales at McLane Company Inc., will serve as the Supplier Board representative on the NACS Board of Directors.

Also serving on the Executive Committee are 2022-23 NACS Chairman Don Rhoads (The Convenience Group) and 2021-22 NACS Chairman Jared Scheeler.

During the NACS Show, the NACS Supplier Board also named new leadership and members. David Charles, president of Cash Depot, has been named the 2023-24 chairman.

Jerry Cutler, InComm Payments

Jack Dickinson, Dover Corporation

Mark Falconi, Oberto Snacks Inc.

Kevin Kraft, FIFCO USA

A member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 30-member Board of Directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board also serve on the Board of Directors.

