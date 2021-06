ValvTect recently welcomed 17 new marinas to the Certified ValvTect Marina family.

The locations listed below are now fully authorized ValvTect Marine Fuel Marinas and all have met strict quality control specifications for fuel quality and formulation performance in accordance with ValvTect’s marine fuel guidelines.

The available fuels contain either ValvTect Marine Gasoline Additive and/or ValvTect Marine Diesel Additive with BioGuard microbiocide.

Jupiter Pointe Club & Marina – Tequesta, FL

Clarksville Marina – Clarksville, TN

Eagle Rock Marina – Eagle Rock, MO

Cedar Creek Marina – Mt. Juliet, TN

Four Corner’s Yacht Club – Antioch, TN

Morrison’s Marina – Beach Haven, NJ

Drum Point Marina – Brick, NJ

Springs Dock & Resort – LaFollette, TN

Juniper Beach Docks – Prospect, KY

Bobbie’s Boats – Barnegat Light, NJ

South Port Marina – Little Egg Harbor TWP, NJ

Murray Harbor – Ardmore, OK

Norris Landing Marina – Tazewell, TN

Hickory Star Resort and Marina – Maynardville, TN

Cortez Village Marina – Cortez, FL

Safe Harbor Islamorada – Islamorada, FL

Safe Harbor Angler House Marina – Islamorada, FL

For additional ValvTect Marine Fuel locations, visit https://www.valvtect.com/marina_search.asp. For more information about ValvTect Marine Fuels, visit https://valvtect.com or call (800) 728-8258.

About ValvTect: ValvTect Petroleum Products is the industry’s largest supplier of High- Performance Diesel, High Performance Winterized Diesel, Heating Oil and Gasoline additives to Fuel Distributors, Truck Stops, Fleets, Marinas, Railroads, Terminals and Refiners nationwide. ValvTect also supplies a complete line of propane gas additives and Lumin filters and filtration systems to propane and gas distributors and dealers.