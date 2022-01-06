The 2022 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit will dive into the economic outlook for ag and biofuels by looking not only at what is happening on a national scale but also at trends in Midwest communities.

USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer will tackle the macroeconomic trends. Meyer, an Iowa native worked for both the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization and the University of Missouri’s Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) prior to being named chief economist in 2020.

Ernie Goss, the Jack MacAllister Chair in Economics at Creighton University, will provide a glimpse into what is happening at the community level across rural America. Goss is also the editor of the newsletter Economic Trends, produces a monthly business conditions index for the nine-state Mid-American region, and conducts a survey of bank CEOs in 10 U.S. states. The index and survey results are regularly cited by hundreds of newspaper and radio stations across the country.

“With this duo of economic experts, Summit attendees will get a well-rounded look at what is on the horizon for ag and biofuels markets,” said Lisa Coffelt, IRFA marketing director. “By looking at national and Midwest community trends they can go deeper and help attendees understand the various factors shaping our economic future.”

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit is taking place on January 25 at the Community Choice Convention Center at the Iowa Events Center. Attendance is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register to attend and learn more, visit IowaRenewablFuelsSummit.org.