USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer and Former U.S. Senator Tom Daschle are joining several biofuel leaders for two roundtables at the Virtual Iowa Renewable Fuel Summit on January 26. Registration is free and open to the public.

“It’s a new year, new format, and now we have new exciting speakers like Senator Daschle and Chief Economist Meyer to help us make sense of the policy and market environment biofuels producers will be navigating in 2021,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Executive Director Monte Shaw. “Our roundtable discussions have always been a great opportunity to get a wide swath of perspectives together to tackle the hard questions and I expect this year will be no different.”

The 2021 Summit policy roundtable, New Direction: Biofuels Policy in 2021 and Beyond, will include:

Tom Daschle, former U.S. Senate Majority Leader

Jon Doggett, CEO, National Corn Growers Association

Kurt Kovarik, Vice President for Federal Affairs, National Biodiesel Board

Chris Bliley, Senior Vice President for Regulatory Affairs, Growth Energy

Moderator: Monte Shaw, IRFA

The Summit will also feature a roundtable discussion on navigating markets since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Normal: Markets in a Post-COVID World roundtable will include:

Seth Meyer, Chief Economist, USDA

Josh Pedrick, American Biofuels Managing Editor, S&P Global Platts

Moderator: Devin Mogler, Vice President of Government Affairs, Green Plains, Inc.

To register and learn more about the Summit, please visit IowaRenewablFuelsSummit.org