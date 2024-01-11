During the 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is rewarding $19 million worth of Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program grants in 22 states to upgrade fueling infrastructure and make it possible for fuel retailers across Iowa to offer higher blends of biofuels. In Iowa, 88 retail locations received grants.

In response to today’s announcement, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw made the following statement:

“It’s because of his track record of innovative programs like this, that Iowa biofuels producers earlier bestowed Sec. Vilsack with the ‘Lifetime Champion of Renewable Fuels’ award. I want to thank Sec. Vilsack and his team for following through on their commitment to grow consumer access to higher blends around the country. These awards benefit all Iowans by supporting small retailers as they provide consumers with better quality fuel at a lower cost and grow rural America by supporting homegrown fuels like biodiesel and ethanol.

“Finally, IRFA thanks Iowa retailers for stepping up to participate in the program. The 88 Iowa fuel sites receiving grants today are leaders in bringing cleaner-burning lower-cost fuel options to consumers. With millions of funds still available, we encourage all Iowa retailers, big and small, to apply and bring higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel to their customers.”