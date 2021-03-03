US LED announces that the TurboEVC product family has expanded to include new ultra-fast Level 3 DC charging technology. These new Level 3 DC chargers facilitate convenient charging of all electric vehicle models, including those with high voltage battery systems. TurboEVC Level 3 DC chargers are ideal for serving the public or fleets, including cars, buses, and trucks. Because of its modularity, TurboEVC offers charging capability of up to 120kW and can deliver to two vehicles at once.

TurboEVC is ideal for locations looking to add the benefit of electric vehicle charging, including retailers, fueling stations, convenience stores, and logistics companies. In addition to providing charging stations, US LED offers turnkey installation and network solutions that include OCPP-compliant software for managing multiple stations. Owners can customize stations to meet their specific requirements, including setting price policies for public use or making stations available for fleet operations only.

“Our expansion into ultra-fast DC charging gives us an unparalleled combination of green technology solutions,” said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. “Few if any companies in the market provide advanced EV charging technology, turnkey lighting solutions including stadium lighting, and signage on a national level. All supported by a world-class project management team that assists our customers from conception to completion.”

TurboEVC Level 3 DC Charger Features:

Level 3 DC charging units come standard with IP55 protection and IK10 vandal-proof casing.

Touch-sensitive 7″ LCD screen that offers a user-friendly interface.

Cable management systems provide the appropriate reach while keeping cables off the ground.

communication that connects to OCPP-compliant management software. Secure RFID or mobile app authentication that allows easy access for electric vehicle drivers.

Standard CCS1 and CHAdeMO connectors that are compatible with most electric vehicles.

For more information, please visit: https://hubs.la/H0H5sqm0