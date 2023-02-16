Upside announced a partnership with Stinker Stores, making Upside’s cash back offers available to Stinker customers at 50 locations across Idaho. Through its top-rated mobile app and partner apps, Upside’s platform brings retail partners a massive, built-in user base, helping them capture more of the available demand on the road today.

“For almost a century, Stinker Stores has worked to provide unmatched customer service,” said Billy Colemire, Director of Marketing at Stinker Stores. “Partnering with Upside will not only complement our loyalty program and add value for existing customers, but also welcome new customers to our stores and profitably grow our business.”

Upside generates personalization promotions that consider customers’ different considerations when buying fuel. This means strategically offering cash back to price-conscious shoppers without cannibalizing profit, convincing customers that stations on its platform are worth a detour. In doing so, Upside drives new and recurring profit straight to retailers’ bottom line.

“Stinkers is a savvy and forward-thinking retailer that knows there are more ways to influence long-term profitability than just gallons – it’s about people,” said Kevin Hart, Upside SVP of Fuel. “Upside is proud to help Stinkers maximize each site’s total revenue by attracting and driving more people to their stations.”

Upside works with more than 50,000 nationwide gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants to help merchants reach new customers and convert them into habitual buyers. Only 30% of stations in a given market can partner with Upside, and more than 40% of all markets are already at capacity and using a waitlist for new partners. If you are interested in learning more, go to https://www.upside.com/business/gas.