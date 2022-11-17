Upside announced that it’s launching at over 200 Kum & Go stores in the West and Midwest – providing more value to consumers and participating Kum & Go locations. Upside does this by identifying nearby users, driving them to participating locations through its top-rated mobile app, and encouraging them to transact using personalized cash back offers.

“Kum & Go is always looking for innovative ways to improve our customer experience,” said Brad Petersen, director of retail fuels at Kum & Go. “We’re looking forward to this new partnership with Upside which will allow us to better serve our customers in a way that is measurably beneficial for our business.”

After identifying new or infrequent customers based on historical spend on-site, Upside changes customer behavior through its unique approach to offer generation and delivery. Its machine-learning offer generation engine was developed using years of in-market research, analyzing consumer behavior through hundreds of millions of transactions. The result is personalized offers that are always within margin, creating a win-win for both customers and retailers.

“By helping consumers get more value, Upside encourages new consumers to visit participating locations and existing consumers to visit more often,” said Kevin Hart, Upside’s SVP of Fuel. “We’re thrilled to help Kum & Go provide more value to their customers now when they need it most.”

Since its launch in 2016, Upside has grown to work with more than 50,000 nationwide gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants. More than 30 million users have access to the platform; growth achieved by robust referral strategy, marketing program and API integrations with notable partnerships like Uber, Lyft and Instacart. If you are interested in learning more about how Upside serves as a digital layer that optimizes brick and mortar commerce, go to https://www.upside.com/products/platform.