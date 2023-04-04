Phillips 66 and Upside announced an expansion of their relationship that will offer personalized cash back promotions to attract new customers at Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® branded sites. This expansion builds on a successful relationship in 2022 with Upside calculating that participating sites realized an average 82% return on investment, or an average $1.82 earned for every dollar spent to bring in new consumers through Upside.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide options to our consumers,” said Ryan Ebright, Manager of Branded Sales at Phillips 66. “Upside’s approach is focused on driving incremental transactions to our customers’ stations. We look forward to continuing to offer Upside for our branded retailers who value the platform.”

Upside states that their platform drove nearly 4% of all gallons sold at the nearly 1,500 participating branded sites in 2022. Looking ahead, Phillips 66 and Upside will work together to increase the number of participating sites on the platform, helping more stations take advantage of proven incremental value.

“It’s clear that Phillips 66 is deeply committed to creating the best possible experience for its station owners and customers,” said Alex Kinnier, Upside’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to continue supporting Phillips 66, its stations, and customers in a way that’s measurable and proven.”

Through Upside’s top-rated mobile app and partner apps – which reach more than 30 million consumers – participating retailers continue to fill the unused capacity they have on-site without increasing their operating costs.

Upside works with more than 50,000 gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores, and restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. If you are interested in learning more, please visit www.upside.com/business/gas.