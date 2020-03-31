The next edition of UNITI expo, originally planned for 26 to 28 May 2020 has been rescheduled as the event’s organizers react to the development of the Coronavirus pandemic. “Up until a few weeks ago, we were all still hoping that the situation would improve by spring. Unfortunately, the rapid spread of the pandemic has made it increasingly unlikely that the fair will be held successfully at the originally planned time. Since then, we have been working tirelessly to find a suitable alternative date that ensures the health of our exhibitors and visitors as well as the success of the fair,” explains Elmar Kühn, Managing Director of UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH.

The organizers, who are proud to have three fully booked and completely planned exhibition halls, wanted to find a date that was far away from the expected peak of the pandemic. With the new date of February 9 to 11, 2021 the organizers feel like they have done just that.

“The crisis has shown us once again the strong relationship we have with the industry. The understanding and support from our partners and exhibitors is outstanding, and so far all the exhibitors that have spoken to the UNITI expo team have given assurances that they will also be present on the new date. We are therefore expecting three full halls and a completely successful event on the new date,” says Ben Boroewitsch, the first point of contact for all exhibitors at UNITI expo.

The postponement will take place under unchanged conditions. This means that Halls 1, 3 and 5, which were already planned for May, will be occupied with a total of 40,000 m² of exhibition space, with no changes to the layout. The three forums with their complete conference programme and the unique GenussGARTEN FOODCOURT will also be kept just as planned.