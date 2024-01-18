PriceAdvantage, a fuel price management software solution and division of Skyline Products, announced today that United Oil of the Carolinas has selected PriceAdvantage as their retail fuel pricing software to take advantage of key market changes and improve overall retail fuel performance.

PriceAdvantage’s industry-exclusive and patented technology provides United Oil of the Carolinas an effective platform to process information from multiple back-office systems and competitor data streams. By centralizing all data streams, United Oil can quickly push strategic price changes and take advantage of key market changes. The robust systems integrations offered by PriceAdvantage provide countless opportunities for the United Oil of the Carolinas’ team to apply their extensive knowledge of the local fuel pricing market and automate price changes to the point of sale systems, pumps, and signs. These centralized processes ensure timely, consistent and precise updates, allowing United Oil of the Carolinas to manage by exception and receive price change confirmation.

“PriceAdvantage is the most complete and flexible fuel price management and price execution solution available,” said Chip Stadjuhar, President and CEO of Skyline Products. “In addition, our team has a proven history of rapid and professional implementations. Now, United Oil of the Carolinas can make strategic, up-to-the-minute pricing decisions with confidence, and make the most of market opportunities by quickly executing price changes to the street.”

“The retail fuel environment is more dynamic than ever and we need a platform that can allow us to make multiple price changes in a single day if necessary. PriceAdvantage’s robust connection with a variety of data streams enables us to truly centralize our pricing strategies across all of our locations and dramatically improve our ability to capitalize on market opportunities.” said Lewis Efird, Owner and President of United Oil. “We are especially impressed by the PriceAdvantage support team and implementation process, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

PriceAdvantage is fully integrated with United Oil of the Carolinas’ back office, point of sale, and competitor data streams at eleven individual locations in less than a month. Additionally, United Oil will utilize a mobile app to support immediate market adjustments from anywhere at any time.

PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing Strategy. The easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel price management and execution software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made electronic price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at priceadvantage.com.