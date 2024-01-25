The U.S. convenience store industry has added more retail locations to the c-store universe for the second consecutive year.

There are 152,396 convenience stores operating in the United States, a 1.5% increase from last year’s store count, according to the 2024 NACS/NIQ Convenience Industry Store Count.

Convenience stores sell an estimated 80% of the fuels purchased by consumers in the United States. The newly released c-store census shows that 120,061 convenience stores sell fuels, a 1.2% increase over 118,678 stores in 2023.

In the last decade, six of four years experienced growth in the convenience retail channel:

2024 — 152,396 (+1.5%)

2023 — 150,174 (+1.5%)

2022 — 148,026 (-1.5%)

2021 — 150,274 (-1.6%)

2020 — 152,720 (-0.3%)

2019 — 153,237 (-1.1%)

2018 — 154,958 (+0.3%)

2017 — 154,535 (+0.2%)

2016 — 154,195 (+0.9%)

2015 — 152,794 (+0.9%)

The bulk of convenience stores comes from “A-sized” (1-10 stores) operators at 96,156 locations (63.1% of total c-stores), of which 91,799 are single-store operators, up slightly from 90,423 stores in 2023. Second are “E-sized” operators with more than 500 stores.

STORE SIZE STORE COUNT ALLOCATION

A (1-10 stores) 96,156 63.1% of stores

B (11-50 stores) 9,157 6.0%

C (51-200 stores) 9,033 5.9%

D (201-500 stores) 5,186 3.4%

E (501+ stores) 32,864 21.6%

Nearly every state increased its store count including Texas, which continues to have the most convenience stores (16,304 stores), or more than 1 in 10 stores in the United States. After losing 53 stores in 2023, California added 177 to its store count. Only seven states saw a reduction in their store count: Alaska, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont.

While the convenience store industry grew its retail presence in local communities throughout the United States, other brick-and-mortar channels had a different experience:

CHANNEL 2024 2023 % Change

Convenience 152,396 150,174 1.5%

C-stores selling fuels 120,061 118,678 1.2%

Fuels kiosks 13,065 13,346 -2.2%

Grocery 45,047 45,380 -0.7%

Drug 39,752 40,008 -0.6%

Dollar 38,435 37,067 3.7%

With the U.S. population at an estimated 336 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is one convenience store per every 2,204 people.

The 2024 NACS/NIQ Convenience Industry Store Count is based on stores in operation as of December 31, 2023.

