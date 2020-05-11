American Trucking Associations, along with OneBeacon, U.S. Bank, Michelin and Hydro-Chem Systems will be providing additional hand sanitizer stations, along with meals for professional truck drivers, through a new initiative: Providing for the Frontlines.

This new initiative aims to celebrate unsung heroes in the trucking industry who continue to bravely deliver America’s goods throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as provide relief to the hard working men and women behind the wheel.

“OneBeacon Insurance is proud of truckers and their unwavering determination to continue to deliver much needed goods and services during COVID-19,” said Lori A. Cernera, president of OneBeacon’s Accident & Health group. “In their honor, we are excited to be able to sponsor a program that provides drivers with hand sanitizer and gift cards for meals during this difficult time.”

To further show dedication, platinum sponsor OneBeacon created a Highway Heroes video to honor and thank professional truck drivers.

As part of the Providing for the Frontline initiative, there will be a photo contest for drivers to submit a fun photo of themselves and their rig. Once submitted, they will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a $25 electronic gift card for a meal of their choice while on the road. Multiple winners will be selected daily. The industry is also encouraged to use the #thankatrucker hashtag on social media. To enter or view the daily winners, please visit www.trucking.org/thankatrucker.

“Throughout this crisis, professional truck drivers have been there delivering for all of us,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “They have delivered to hospitals, markets and homes keeping our nation moving forward. It is unfortunate that it took a global pandemic for these heroes to get the recognition they so richly deserve, but we are pleased to see them receive it now and we’re proud to have this opportunity recognize them as the heroes they are.”

Click here to submit a photo and automatically enter to win.

Earlier this month, ATA teamed up with Protective Insurance and ABF Freight to supply 550 gallons of hand sanitizer to eight states across the country. To date, thousands of drivers have been able to refill their personal supply at no cost to them.