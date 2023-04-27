TruAge, the revolutionary new digital age-verification tool that helps consumers securely show proof of age when purchasing age-restricted products, has partnered with ThinkSys Inc., a prominent software development company, to create a custom business portal to simplify retailers’ onboarding, managing, and reporting of the age-verification process.

The new TruAge Business Portal streamlines how retailers, manufacturers of age-restricted products and consumers interact with TruAge’s age-verification system, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with ThinkSys to create an innovative age-verification web portal,” said Kyle McKeen, CEO of TruAge. “ThinkSys has a proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions, and we are excited to be working with them.”

Nick Franco, SVP of sales and customer success at ThinkSys added, “We are excited to be collaborating with TruAge on this crucial project. We are eager to utilize our experience in the retail and convenience store industry to help TruAge enhance its age-verification portal system allowing TruAge’s customers to leverage the system better, efficiently and securely.”

The new public site was released on March 1; the business portal will be available to participants in late 2023.