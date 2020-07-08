Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy—one of the Mid-South’s premier convenience retailers—has acquired Springfield, Tenn.-based Hollingsworth Oil and its convenience retail brand Sudden Service. This acquisition will add 53 locations in Kentucky and Tennessee to Tri Star’s 89 stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky.

“Hollingsworth Oil is a well-established company whose core values align nicely with ours. They have great locations, many in areas where we do not currently operate,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “Our combined companies will have over 140 retail outlets and 450 dealers featuring some of the best programs and operators in our region. The Sudden Service brand is well-known in the areas in which it operates, allowing us to continue to grow and build that brand in the future.”

A long-term partner in Mid-South communities, Tri Star is committed to cultivating local jobs, local causes, superior customer care and integrity across its commercial, wholesale and retail operations.

Scott Garfinkel, with Raymond James, represented the seller. The purchase price for the acquisition and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Locally owned and operated, Tri Star Energy’s newly combined roster includes more than 1500 employees. The twenty-year-old company operates retail convenience stores, premium coffee shops, commercial fuel programs, and wholesale fuel operations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

For more information about Tri Star Energy, visit www.TriStarTN.com.