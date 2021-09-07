Tri Star Energy—one of the South’s premier convenience retailers—acquired Abbeville, Ala.-based Herndon Oil Corporation and its convenience retail brand Southern Traders. This acquisition includes 13 Southern Traders convenience stores and the Shell-branded fuel distribution business of Herndon Oil Co.

“Herndon Oil is a well-established company whose reputation and core values align nicely with ours. They have great locations, many in areas where we do not currently operate,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “Our combined companies will feature some of the best programs and operators in our region, allowing us to continue to grow and build the brand in the future.”

A long-term partner in the communities they serve, Tri Star Energy is committed to cultivating local jobs, local causes, superior customer care and integrity across its retail and wholesale operations.

Corner Capital exclusively advised Herndon Oil throughout this acquisition. The purchase price and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Locally owned and operated, Tri Star Energy’s newly combined roster includes more than 1,500 employees. The 21-year-old company operates retail convenience stores and premium coffee shops in five states while operating wholesale and commercial fuel operations in 14 states.

For more information about Tri Star Energy, visit www.TriStarenergy.com.