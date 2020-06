TravelCenters of America Inc., nationwide operator of the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center network, has signed a franchise agreement with Orly Jackson and Lissette Fernandez to open a TA Express in White Hills, Arizona. A newly-constructed building will sit on seven acres of land located on 19210 US Highway 93, and is expected to open by August 2020.

“We’re pleased to bring our TA Express brand to Arizona through a franchise opportunity,” said Dave Raco, Vice President of Franchise Operations. “Our franchise team continues working hard to expand our presence across the country and this site will provide travelers with yet another place to find the services and amenities they’re looking for while away from home.”

“I couldn’t be happier about franchising with such a well-respected brand in the truck stop industry,” said Jackson. “We’re looking forward to growing our existing business and serving even more customers than before.”

TA recently announced the acceleration of its network expansion strategy by actively pursuing franchising opportunities for business growth. The TA Express in White Hills will be TA’s eighth travel center to open in Arizona.

Those interested in franchise opportunities can learn more by visiting ta-petro.com/franchising.