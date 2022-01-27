TravelCenters of America Inc. is celebrating 50 years of providing a home away from home for professional drivers and providing meals, fuel and merchandise for communities and highway travelers. TA continues to deliver on its transformation plans focused on upgrading the guest experience, growing the company and creating long-term shareholder value. Expanded restaurant options, remodeled sites, new travel center openings, technology upgrades, a growing franchise base and a plan to bring alternative energy resources to the marketplace are key initiatives that have resulted in customers doing more business with TA.

“As we enter our 50th anniversary year, our commitment to transform TA for our guests and shareholders is stronger than ever,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “We are in the early stages of the transformation and have exciting plans for 2022; we are working hard to ensure we are here to serve all highway travelers for the next 50 years.”

Guest Experience

Improving the guest experience is a priority and plans include a robust capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts and technology improvements. TA plans to upgrade over 100 sites by the end of 2022, with enhancements that include renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, more comfortable driver lounges, repaved parking lots, improved signage, new store flow and new lighting fixtures, paint and flooring.

TA will focus on food variety and restaurant options in 2022, with plans to open several new full-service and quick-service restaurants, and over 20 “The Kitchen” concepts, providing freshly prepared food, packaged meals and snacks. TA is focused on providing a variety of healthy options that appeal to both professional drivers and motorists.

In addition, TA will implement digital enhancements, including mobile payment options, self-checkout and developments to its TruckSmart mobile app.

Network Growth

In 2021, TA opened five new locations, one new TA Truck Service Center and signed 26 franchise agreements. In 2022, TA expects to open 13 franchised travel centers and one company-owned location, hold a grand re-opening of a reconstructed site and grow its TA Truck Service presence.

Upgrading Technology

TA is also refreshing core systems and infrastructure to drive operational efficiencies and improve resiliency. In 2022, the company is focusing on several initiatives including refreshing site technology infrastructure and core business platforms with cloud-based solutions, and enhancing data security and analytics, including Artificial Intelligence for fuel management.

Alternative Energy and Sustainability

In 2022, TA expects to expand diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) availability to all diesel lanes across its network, install additional biodiesel blending infrastructure and offer more EV charging stations. TA also plans to launch an innovative test project with the California Energy Commission, which will include designing, developing and deploying a distributed energy resource to power energy storage and EV charging solutions. In addition, TA continues plans to offer hydrogen fueling in California in collaboration with Nikola Corporation for heavy duty trucks.

50th Anniversary

In honor of its 50th anniversary, TA will hold several 50th anniversary-themed special events for its guests including unique offers such as 1970s pricing on certain products, music concerts at several sites in the Fall and guest contests through its mobile app and on social media.