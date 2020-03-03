TravelCenters of America Inc. announced that Peter J. Crage has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective immediately. Mr. Crage succeeds William E. Myers, who has resigned from the company.

Jonathan M. Pertchik, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TA, made the following statement:

“Peter joins TA with experience directing large and complex financial organizations in the hospitality, entertainment and food service industries. He has a strong record leading transformational change, achieving operational excellence and driving profitability in dynamic environments. In addition, Peter brings a “can-do”, high-energy attitude, which is central to the direction we are taking the company’s culture to drive change, growth, cost control and financial performance. We welcome Peter and look forward to his leadership in improving operational and financial performance for the benefit of the company and TA shareholders.”

Mr. Crage brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience working at public and private companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Diamond Resorts, a $1 billion private equity-owned organization with 350 plus vacation destinations in 35 countries around the world. He also previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Seaworld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a $1 billion theme park operator with 22,000 employees located across the U.S., and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), an owner and operator of amusement parks, water parks and hotels located in the U.S. and Canada.