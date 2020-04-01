TravelCenters of America Inc., nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is implementing a plan to help its more than 21,000 employees who continue to work and serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are fortunate to have such passionate employees who are committed to the millions of professional drivers hauling crucial supplies around the nation right now,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We are so grateful for the sacrifice and dedication of our valued team working hard so that we can remain open for the drivers who are relying on us.”

TA has implemented the following to show its appreciation for its employees working in the field at TA, Petro Stopping Center, TA Express and Quaker Steak & Lube locations:

Guaranteed first quarter bonuses for all field managers, regardless of performance

A cash bonus for all field employees to be paid over the next six weeks

Free meals for all site employees working shifts of six hours or more

80 hours of paid sick time for field employees with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19

TA has taken other steps to ensure employees and their families are supported during this time, including ensuring an Employee Assistance Program is readily available for all employees, and providing a telemedicine resource and dedicated health care coordinators to eligible employees in the Company’s health care plan.