TravelCenters of America Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its standalone restaurant business, which includes 42 locations primarily branded as “Quaker Steak & Lube” for aggregate proceeds of $5 million.

“This strategic divestment is a significant step in support of TA’s strategy to be a more focused leader in the travel center industry,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “The sale of the standalone restaurant business, which did not strategically fit within our long-term goals for the company, will allow us to further concentrate our efforts on our core travel centers business and thoughtfully execute our transformation and growth initiatives.”