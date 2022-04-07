TravelCenters of America Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of two travel center locations for $45 million. Located along the Interstate 81 corridor in Virginia, Petro Raphine and TA Lexington have been successful TA franchise locations since 2011. TA expects to realize significantly more cashflow from owning these locations than as franchise locations and forecasts these locations will generate approximately $9.0 million of site-level EBITDA in 2023.

The Petro Raphine site is currently under renovation to add 170 new truck parking spaces and greatly expand existing retail space. Following the renovation, which is anticipated to be completed this summer, Petro Raphine is expected to be one of the nation’s largest travel centers based on its nearly 900 truck parking spaces.

“Investing in growth through the addition of company-owned sites is one of our key priorities for capital deployment this year,” said Jonathan Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “Located along a busy and strategic highway corridor which serves professional truck drivers, four-wheel travelers and the local communities, we expect these sites to exceed our minimum return thresholds. With the size and breadth of offerings at Petro Raphine, we are adding a flagship location to our company-owned sites and will also benefit from the experienced managers at these locations joining our company.”

TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.