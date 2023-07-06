Reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs), while transitioning to zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles (ZEVs), will deliver the greatest environmental benefits in both the near- and long-term, according to a new study released today by the Transportation Energy Institute. The report, “Decarbonizing Combustion Vehicles – A Portfolio Approach to GHG Reductions,” evaluates the viability and emissions reduction potential of a variety of technology and energy options that can benefit the ICEV market.

“Adopting a portfolio approach that matches low carbon strategies with different vehicle types and use cases is the most effective path for decarbonizing the transportation sector,” states John Eichberger, executive director of the Transportation Energy Institute.

Stillwater Associates was engaged by the Transportation Energy Institute, formerly known as Fuels Institute, to identify and analyze the potential opportunities to expand on this critical GHG reduction strategy.

The report presents a portfolio of options available to policymakers and market leaders seeking to achieve meaningful emissions reductions from the transportation sector. The report evaluates:

The benefits and importance of early GHG reductions considering the atmospheric life of GHGs and the slow pace of fleet turnover.

The life cycle emissions of various ICEV energy options.

The low carbon potential, scalability and feedstock availability of biofuels.

The factors that will affect the market’s transition to each evaluated option.

“While there is no silver bullet to the reach immediate carbon reductions, there are many near-term opportunities in the goal to reach net-zero,” states Eichberger. “This report is an extensive look at the challenges and practical approaches that can be taken to address emission reduction in all vehicles.”