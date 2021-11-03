Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., a leading, independent investment bank is pleased to announce that Tod Butler has received the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA) 2021 Distinguished Statesman Award.

The award was presented to Butler as an individual whose deeds and efforts over the last 50 years have made a significant contribution to the welfare of the retail fuel marketing industry. He is one of only five individuals to be so honored in the history of the association.

Butler joined SIGMA in the early 1970’s as a regular member and was elected treasurer in 1983. Over the next decade, he served on multiple committees, and in 1991 he was elected president during a crucial time for independent marketers and the industry overall.

In 1995, Butler sold his petroleum marketing and distribution company and started his 25 year career in financial services. In 2001, he joined Matrix as a Vice President in the firm’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group where he has focused on business development and client advisory, and he served in that capacity until he became a Senior Advisor in 2019. Since joining Matrix, Mr. Butler has led the firm’s partnership with SIGMA and continued to focus his efforts on the association’s growth in membership and as counsel to its leadership.

Matrix president, Tom Kelso said, “We congratulate Tod on this great honor. It brings to light a long and distinguished career, and how well respected he is by his peers and industry professionals. His career at Matrix fits him like a glove, and he has always done his work with such incredible generosity in the giving of his knowledge and time, and does so with warmth and sincerity. In addition to being an excellent advisor to our clients, Tod is also an incredible mentor and role model to our younger energy focused professionals.”