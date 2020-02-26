American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council hosted the first organizational session of its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Adoption Committee as part of the Council’s 2020 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

“TMC will support the U.S. DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Tech-Celerate Now Program by developing recommended practices, videos and other technical materials that support the implementation of ADAS technologies in commercial vehicle fleets,” said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. “We are very pleased to join this industry coalition to help improve vehicle safety and equipment operation and maintenance.”

Tech-Celerate Now is part of a new government-industry initiative lead by the FMCSA to accelerate ADAS adoption. In January 2020, FMCSA announced the official launch of Tech-Celerate Now, the first program of its kind bringing together government agencies and trucking industry organizations, including TMC, ATA, the American Transportation Research Institute and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

As part of this first organizational meeting, industry stakeholders will begin plans to develop technical materials and outreach programs aimed at educating trucking industry professionals on the merits of early adoption of ADAS technologies.

Tech-Celerate Now is focused on specific ADAS technology performance categories including monitoring, warning, braking and steering systems. Among other key tasks, the cooperative will work together to determine appropriate levels of ADAS deployment, serve as a resource on available ADAS technology, and provide technical information and video content. The Tech-Celerate Now Program will promote the FMCSA goals of accelerating ADAS adoption to reduce crashes — saving lives — and realizing substantial return-on-investment through initial safety values and long-term benefits.

For more information and to get involved, visit the Tech-Celerate Now website.