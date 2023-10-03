Titan Cloud, a global leader in the downstream fuel software market, launched today Fuel Asset Optimization, a game-changing software platform designed to deliver a consolidated view of vital data to manage risk and fuel profit in real time.

Titan’s Fuel Asset Optimization connects people, equipment, and facilities to deliver precise data to the right people in real time for better proactive decision-making across compliance, maintenance, and fuel operations. Titan Cloud helps companies in the C-Store, Fleet, and Service Provider markets reduce compliance risk, decrease maintenance costs, and increase revenues.

“Titan Cloud is proud of its industry-leading approach. We are delivering dramatic ROI and streamlined experiences at over 85,000 fuel sites worldwide with our future-proof platform,” said David Freese, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Titan Cloud. “Our vision has been to deliver the most comprehensive and scalable software platform to the downstream fuel market, and I am excited to see our platform continue to expand and grow.”

Drawing on precise data from ATGs, dispensers, and other transactional or third-party systems, Fuel Asset Optimization provides a scalable software approach that removes operational constraints, eliminates manual processes, and decreases operational and compliance blind spots, allowing customers to fully optimize their fuel operations.

Key highlights of Titan’s platform include:

Enterprise-wide visibility, insight, and access control

Centralized data source and consolidated asset repository

Fuel analytics and automation to drive efficiencies and proactive management

Flexible and scalable platform primed for acquisitions and divestitures

Industry giants including 7-Eleven, Circle K, Wills Group, and EG Group have long relied on Titan Cloud’s solutions to streamline their complex compliance requirements. In response to our customers’ need for enterprise-wide visibility, insight, and control over their entire fueling operation, Titan has expanded and evolved from compliance-only to a true Fuel Asset Optimization platform.

As a result, Titan’s integrated platform provides the most comprehensive and extensive Fuel Asset Optimization capabilities in the industry, solving the most dynamic needs in compliance, maintenance, and fuel operations.

Titan Cloud’s Frictionless Fueling suite helps companies improve the overall fueling experience while also increasing fuel yield and profits. With this innovative software approach to fuel management, fuel operators can:

Reduce lost sales and operating costs by both reducing and highlighting the root causes of inventory variance and reconciliation issues

Reduce costly runouts through better visibility, forecasting, and delivery planning with real-time fuel ordering, dispatch, and replenishment

Improve the consumer fueling experience and reduce maintenance costs by identifying slow flow rate issues and nozzle down scenarios

Increase fuel yield and profits by understanding real-time fuel loss due to meter drift and theft

Painstaking monthly loss analysis based on static reports, site-level information, gross sales and inventory numbers, and other factors is now replaced with pinpoint accuracy and real-time information down to the individual fuel asset to deliver the most efficient and profitable flow of fuel.

Titan Cloud’s solutions have been shown to improve fuel sales by 0.2% to 1% per site and reduce runouts by 50% to 70%. Customers can also experience reduced inventory variance from 1% to .01% with Frictionless Fueling’s high-definition solution.

“Managing fuel assets is very difficult and extremely expensive,” added John Huettel, Chief Revenue Officer of Titan Cloud. “We are excited to help our clients move away from paper, spreadsheets, and static reports to a more proactive, automated, and integrated software platform.”

Titan Cloud recently announced its acquisition of global fuel analytics software and field technologies provider Leighton O’Brien, strengthening its market position as the most comprehensive and only end-to-end Fuel Asset Optimization platform for operational scalability, performance, and ROI.