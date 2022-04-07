Diesel Technology Forum Offers Advice

Drivers of millions of passenger, delivery, and emergency vehicles and off-road machines and equipment in the United States rely on diesel engines and fuel. Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) says it is the most energy-efficient internal combustion engine, getting the best value for each fuel dollar spent.

“Diesel is the lifeblood of the global economy, reflecting its dominance across key sectors like goods movement, agriculture, transportation, and industrial uses. The newest generation of advanced diesel technology, standard in commercial trucks on the road since 2011 and farm and construction equipment since 2014, achieves near zero emissions and is more fuel efficient,” says DTF’s Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

With diesel fuel prices on the rise, it is a good time to remember a few basic steps that you can take to save fuel and money. Diesel Technology Forum offers the following tips for diesel vehicle owners, truckers, as well as equipment owners and operators to reduce fuel consumption:

Watch your speed . You increase diesel fuel consumption for every mile per hour you drive over 55 mph. (Above 55 mph, each one mile per hour increase in speed decreases fuel economy by 0.1 mpg .)

. You increase diesel fuel consumption for every mile per hour you drive over 55 mph. (Above 55 mph, each one mile per hour increase in speed decreases fuel economy by .) Use cruise control for smoother driving . Advanced cruise control systems are predictive. They optimize engine and travel speed based on the load and can dramatically boost efficiency.

. Advanced cruise control systems are predictive. They optimize engine and travel speed based on the load and can dramatically boost efficiency. Operate your truck or equipment in the highest possible gear , and reduce engine RPMs, to reduce fuel consumption.

, and reduce engine RPMs, to reduce fuel consumption. Shut it down. Don’t idle if it isn’t necessary . (Idling burns about ¾ gallon of diesel fuel per hour in a Class 8 tractor-trailer size truck. It also accelerates engine wear and tear.)

. (Idling burns about ¾ gallon of diesel fuel per hour in a Class 8 tractor-trailer size truck. It also accelerates engine wear and tear.) Review your routes and trip timing . Take a fuel-efficient route if possible, avoiding construction delays. Drive at off peak times to help avoid congestion and delays.

. Take a fuel-efficient route if possible, avoiding construction delays. Drive at off peak times to help avoid congestion and delays. Maintain proper tire pressure . For every 10psi a tire is inflated under recommended settings, trucks will lose 1% of their fuel economy. Underinflated tires also lead to diminished tread life and tire failure.

. For every 10psi a tire is inflated under recommended settings, trucks will lose 1% of their fuel economy. Underinflated tires also lead to diminished tread life and tire failure. Perform preventive maintenance on the suggested schedule. Proper maintenance such as oil, and air filter changes can help maximize fuel efficiency.

Proper maintenance such as oil, and air filter changes can help maximize fuel efficiency. Turn off accessories when they aren’t needed.

when they aren’t needed. Use the right size equipment for the job . Underpowered smaller tractors and equipment operated at high RPMs and loads will be less fuel efficient than a larger machine.

. Underpowered smaller tractors and equipment operated at high RPMs and loads will be less fuel efficient than a larger machine. Consider upgrading your vehicle or equipment. The new advanced technology diesel is more fuel-efficient than older generations.

Utilize blends of high-quality biodiesel fuels when possible. All available diesel models are compatible with blends of up to 20% high-quality renewable biodiesel fuels (and 80% regular petroleum diesel). These high-quality diesel replacement fuels are available at a growing number of locations nationwide. These low-carbon biofuels help reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions.

Studies show diesel vehicles regularly have better resale value, and depreciate less, than those powered by other fuels. To see the models for sale in the US, visit DTF’s advanced diesel vehicle dashboard.

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls and petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.