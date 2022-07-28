From August 1—August 15, 2022, Pilot Flying J will be accepting nominations of these highway heroes for the chance to be named the 2022 Road Warrior. Submissions should highlight the driver’s contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, community involvement, miles driven, and other meaningful stories about the hardworking nominee. Three winners will be selected with cash prizes including $15,000 for the grand prize winner, $10,000 for second place, and $5,000 for third place.

“We are honored to recognize the selflessness, dedication, and service of professional truck drivers who are working hard to deliver the goods that we all rely on,” said David Hughes, Senior Vice President of Sales for Pilot Flying J. “Our annual Road Warrior contest is an opportunity to highlight those individuals who are role models in the trucking industry and to say thank you to all the drivers out there for letting us be part of your journey to keep the country moving.”

To enter*, visit the Road Warrior contest page at pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior and submit a nomination through August 15 for a professional driver deserving of this recognition. The first, second, and third place winners will be announced at the end of September as part of Driver Appreciation month.

Last year’s grand prize winner was Eric Curlett, a Marine Veteran and glass hauler for Maverick Transportation. He was nominated by a fellow driver who described him as “one of the best humans” he has ever met. Eric was chosen for his dedication to the profession, outstanding driver record, and involvement in his community. Learn more about Eric’s contribution to the trucking industry and last year’s second and third place winners, Eduardo Andrade and David Rosenquist, in this article.

To nominate a professional truck driver, view the official contest rules, and learn more about the Road Warrior contest, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.