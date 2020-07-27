With all card schemes on board with the new April 2021 deadline for EMV compliance, fuel and convenience retailers can get more out of their automated fuel dispenser (AFD) equipment upgrade projects by adding on the most modern payments technology, according to Transaction Network Services (TNS).

“Enabling chip readers and other modern payments technologies will require upgrading not only the fuel dispensers, but also the network infrastructure, to securely support EMV payments at the forecourt while providing speed and reliability,” said Brian DuCharme, Vice President of Product Management at TNS.

TNSLink for Retail is a fully managed, PCI-compliant connectivity solution for retail stores that connects an array of devices, such as outdoor and indoor payment terminals, PIN pads, AFDs and media devices that stream content and support back-office systems, all while securing payment devices and data communications. In addition to being certified by Verifone and Gilbarco as a Managed Network Service Provider (MNSP) solution, TNSLink offers gas and convenience retailers features like:

Flexible broadband connection services;

Wireless backup connectivity services via TNS’ private secure APN;

Automated failover and fallback of connection, with redundant hardware configurations available;

Managed LAN/Ethernet switch services;

Vendor management services of carriers providing connectivity solutions;

Simplified deployment, including “zero-touch” configuration and self-service deployment tools;

Level 1 PCI DSS certification;

24x7x365 active network and device monitoring; and

A vast worldwide network of connections to payments hosts, device monitoring hosts, media content hosts, cloud hosted services and other destination host services.

“Data consumption requirements have grown exponentially with digital marketing, CRM tools, smart payment terminals and other innovations, all of which require store networks to be online, all the time,” said DuCharme. “When you layer on the additional compliance burdens, particularly around taking payments, this requires a new approach to telecommunications in your store network. TNSLink provides a complete, end-to-end, managed solution to support secure payments both at the forecourt and in stores — helping retailers modernize their equipment while solving the challenges of doing business in a rapidly changing world.”

TNS is certified as an MNSP by Gilbarco and Verifone and is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider. Retailers can use TNSLink to connect their payment terminals securely and cost-effectively to payments systems, acquirers, and payment applications while improving uptime and increasing productivity. TNSLink leverages TNS’ global presence and established connectivity with more than 400 payments systems, delivering secure and reliable managed services, supported 24x7x365 from three global Network Operating Centers.