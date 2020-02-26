The Fuel Rewards® program, a top-ranked national loyalty program that connects brands with over 20 million consumers, has partnered with Chicago-based ticket marketplace Vivid Seats to offer fans of live events everyday savings on the cost of fuel. From now until the end of the year, Fuel Rewards® members will earn 10¢/gal savings for every $50 spent on live event tickets at fuelrewards.com/eventtickets, further fueling their passion for the artists, shows and teams they love.

Redeemable at over 13,000 Shell stations in the United States, the Fuel Rewards® program helps members save money on fuel using rewards earned from everyday activities. By partnering with Vivid Seats, North America’s most trusted marketplace for tickets to live sports, concerts and theater events, members can save more while accessing the most exciting live events in North America, all backed by Vivid Seats’ award-winning, industry-leading customer service.

“The Fuel Rewards® program is excited to team up with Vivid Seats and bring members big savings at the pump when they purchase tickets to their favorite sporting and concert events,” said Bobby Spence, SVP & GM, Fuel Rewards.

“By partnering with the Fuel Rewards® program, we’re giving fans even more ways to earn while experiencing their favorite live events,” said Brandon Koffler, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise and Distribution at Vivid Seats.

Fuel Rewards® members can shop for tickets to tens of thousands of events with Vivid Seats and begin earning fuel savings today.