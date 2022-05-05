“This robust list of brands is unlike any other we’ve had in the Fuel Rewards program since its inception 10 years ago,” said Greg Lemen, Director Loyalty Partnerships and New Business Development for Shell Retail US. “Our loyal Shell customers have the opportunity to not only save at the pump and inside the store but maximize their benefits with the household name brands they already use.”

The following shows the new Fuel Rewards participants and how consumers can sign up to participate and take advantage of the breadth of brands within the Fuel Rewards program:

Bank of America : Bank of America customers can now get offers based on their card type. They can log into online or mobile banking to review the Partner Rewards program eligibility and benefits.

: Bank of America customers can now get offers based on their card type. They can log into online or mobile banking to review the Partner Rewards program eligibility and benefits. Advance Auto Parts: For every $50 spent at Advance store locations or online at AdvanceAutoParts.com, Speed Perks members will receive 5 cents off per gallon on any single gas purchase at participating Shell stations and $5 in Perks Bucks. The more they spend at Advance, the more they save on gas.

Note: Speed Perks members do not need to be a Fuel Rewards member to get savings at Shell. They can simply use their Gas Rewards. If they join the Fuel Rewards program and link both accounts, they will save more.

The Fuel Rewards program at Shell was also named the top Loyalty Program in the Gas and Convenience category of the 2021 Loyalty Report™ by Bond Brand Loyalty. The report features the assessment of more than 450 Loyalty Programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.

“PDI is continuously looking to add value to the Fuel Rewards program with new brands and new ways to save,” said Bobby Spence, Vice President and General Manager for Fuel Rewards at PDI. “Our vigorous list of Fuel Rewards participants along with this recognition speaks to our consumers’ loyalty to the program and our dedication to bringing members big savings at the pump when they make purchases related to dining, in-store rewards, online shopping, events, rental cars, and more.”