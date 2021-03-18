Introducing…

Fuels Market News has established an Editorial Council to provide insights and ideas to help the FMN editorial team maintain the quality of our publications and to help us consider innovative developments for the brand. An Editorial Council member serves a one-year term (though council opportunities exist after a “gap year”). The council consists of four marketers/retailers and four supplier/vendors. Here are the inaugural members:

Retailer/Marketer Members

Brad Davis is the managing partner/owner of Chandler, Arizona-based Mobile Force Refueling (MFR), which provides turnkey mobile equipment and vehicle fuel and lube solutions for commercial customers. It operates 31 trucks equipped with state-of-the-art measuring, tracking, billing and dispensing equipment. MFR provides on- and off-road diesel fuel, a full line of top-grade petroleum products, OEM-approved filtration products and an experienced staff to facilitate these operations. On-site fueling applications include all types of diesel-powered machines, such as water trucks, light towers, generators, forklift, cranes, scissor lifts and compressors.

Brad Douglass is the CEO of Sherman, Texas-based Douglass Distributing, which distributes more than 130,000,000 gallons of fuel annually. Its Carrier Group operates 15 trucks that serve its own operations and provide a common carrier service. The company distributes propane for both residential and commercial customers. It offers mobile fueling for commercial customers and distributes a broad range of lubricants and DEF. Douglass Distributing operates a growing chain of convenience stores under the name Lone Star Food Stores and employs over 300 team members.

Scott Minton is the business development director for Stillwater, Oklahoma-based OnCue, a growing innovator in the Oklahoma convenience store market. Since 1966, OnCue has expanded to more than 75 locations and employs over 1,200 people. In addition to offering Phillips 66 gasoline, the company has embraced CNG, 100% gas and E85 as an alternative domestic fuel and has partnered with OG&E to offer EV charging stations as an option for its customers.

Jared Scheeler is the founder/owner of The Hub, which has established itself as an upscale convenience chain with six locations operating in western North Dakota’s Bakken oil region. The foodservice offering focuses on quality and consistency and includes proprietary food items, such as Kolaches, HubWiches and fresh donuts, as well as offering a variety of healthy snack and meal options. The Hub features gasoline supplied by ExxonMobil, with locations designed to handle semi-trailers and other large vehicles.

Supplier/Vendor Members

Regina A. Balistreri is the director of marketing for ADD Systems. Flanders, New Jersey-based ADD Systems provides comprehensive back-office, home-office and mobile software solutions that continuously evolve with the petroleum and convenience store industries. Its solutions deliver automation and actionable information, helping clients save time, make informed decisions, improve margins and focus on growth and customer experience. Designed for both focused and diversified companies, ADD has been helping clients grow for more than 47 years.

Alan English is senior director, brand development and service station equipment marketing for Gilbarco Veeder-Root. Gilbarco Veeder-Root is a worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering a broad range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability. The company’s major product lines include fuel dispensers, nozzles, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, automatic tank gauges, submersible turbine pumps, fleet management systems and e-mobility solutions.

Ed Kammerer is the director of marketing and global product strategy for OPW Retail Fueling. OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and below ground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. OPW Retail Fueling is part of OPW, an equipment manufacturer in the retail fueling, fluid-handling and carwash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation.

Missy Stearns is the marketing manager for Portland, Oregon-based Northwest Pump. Employee-owned equipment distributor Northwest Pump is a leading petroleum equipment distributor with 17 branches located in Alaska to Hawaii and throughout the western states. Northwest Pump offers top quality products from leading companies, decades of experience—in business since 1959—and extraordinary customer service. Its petroleum division also offers a variety of factory-certified training in conjunction with its leading product partners.