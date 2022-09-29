As we move forward, Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) will become one of the mainstream fuels for heavy-duty transport – even more so for the fully sustainable variant bio-LNG – within the fuel and convenience retail industry. It’s an essential part of the decarbonized energy mix, next to hydrogen and electricity, for the transport sector. So, why aren’t there more LNG stations, and why aren’t new LNG powered vehicles being registered by fleet owners?

Soaring Gas Prices and Economic Uncertainty.

These are two of the main concerns for fuel retail businesses and fleet owners across Europe. As such, there is a reluctance to invest in new clean fuels until the market settles down and prices start to reduce. What many don’t realise is the energy mix in the fuel retail and convenience industry is only going to change and grow as the world tries to balance the ever-growing global demand for more energy. Businesses need to make the right investments in clean fuel now so they can effectively take on new challenges this energy diversification brings.

The LIQAL LNG dispenser and LIQAL BTU Boil-off Gas Treatment Unit are sound investments that can help take the pressure off a business (quite literally). With the LIQAL LNG dispenser offering an intuitive fueling experience for truck drivers, with outstanding uptime, and the LIQAL BTU system providing advanced liquefaction technology to ensure reliable performance, business owners can upgrade their fuel sites, against low total cost of ownership (TCO), while investing in the latest clean fuel technology.

If you’re concerned of high OPEX costs and high liquid nitrogen (LIN) logistic costs as well as the management, logistics and operations burden – you don’t have to be. With the unique patented BTU re-liquefaction system, the pressure is off.

What is Boil-Off Gas?

Boil-Off Gas (BOG) is the continuously evaporated LNG due to heat entering the cryogenic storage vessel, which causes the pressure inside the LNG storage tank to rise. Venting of BOG into the atmosphere must be avoided at all costs:

Methane is a powerful green-house gas

The BOG contains costly molecules that are simply vented away and will result in LNG stock loss

As part of the (Europe) Green Deal, venting of methane into atmosphere will become illegal

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) provide a patented solution with the LIQAL BTU system – a unique system that converts BOG back into liquid form.

What are the Benefits of Investing in the LIQAL BTU System?

No Time Limits: Guaranteeing a perfectly conditioned environment for the storage of LNG, the proven LIQAL BTU Boil-off Gas Treatment Unit can store LNG fuel safely for an unlimited amount of time. This modular unit removes the need for any active management of storage pressure, eliminating the need for LIN consumption and logistics, while maximizing the LNG storage capacity for optimal delivery of LNG fuel to your station.

Environmentally Friendly: The LIQAL BTU system protects the environment by preventing the venting of BOG into the atmosphere. It does this in a cost-effective way that does not impact LNG deliveries, nor demands active management, making life simpler. As a fully standalone unit with its own advanced process control system, it can effectively control the storage of LNG across new and existing LNG fueling stations.

Low TCO: The LIQAL BTU system is designed to deliver extreme reliability over its long lifetime and does not require any consumable like LIN. Its internal components have been built to last, are field-proven and require fewer maintenance interventions in demanding use and high-throughput applications compared with other liquefaction systems on the market, resulting in a low TCO. Simply put, the LIQAL BTU system is worth the investment.

Additional benefits include:

Allows for minimal civil works and onsite constructive time, with the possibility to be relocated

Plug & Play modular design. This system can work with any LNG storage tank that has a liquid and vapour connection

Durable quality for reliable operation

Possibility to provide cold LNG to trucks

BTU Remote Performance Management is available to maximize re-liquefaction

The LIQAL BTU system brings care-free, consistent LNG fueling to motorists and provides fuel business owners with a zero-maintenance storage solution for an unlimited amount of time.

Although there’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, one thing you can be sure of is the LIQAL BTU system is a cost-effective investment that can help future proof forecourts, enabling them to effectively and efficiently adapt to the changing energy requirements within the market. The journey to a cleaner, greener future couldn’t be simpler with LIQAL LNG and BTU solutions from DFS.