The American Petroleum Institute (API) released a new video ahead of tonight’s Democratic presidential debate that addresses what supporters of a fracking ban won’t – it’s devastating cost to America.

API’s ‘supercut’ video features voices like Christiane Amanpour and former Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp, among others, who lay bare the destructive impacts of eliminating millions of jobs that so many families depend on.

“Fracking has been one of the most important technological advancements in American history, and banning it would erase a generation of American progress. A fracking ban would leave working families behind, cost millions of jobs, and deliver a major win to countries like Russia. Presidential candidates who stand with American workers must stand against a ban on fracking,” API’s Director of Communications Ben Marter said.