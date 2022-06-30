The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE), the grassroots voice of the U.S. ethanol industry, is holding its 35th annual conference August 10-12 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District. The event enables ACE members and the broader industry an opportunity to receive updates on issues critical to their businesses from leading experts.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Friday, August 12, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. CT (Sessions start on August 11), 12:00 p.m. CT (Concludes on August 12)

5:30 p.m. CT (Sessions start on August 11), 12:00 p.m. CT (Concludes on August 12) WHERE: Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District, N 10th St., Omaha, NE 68102 Room for General Sessions: Capitol Ballroom 2 Rooms for Breakout Sessions: Dodge, Douglas, Capitol Ballroom 4

Media are welcome to join the event free of charge. Please register online and enter the promo code MEDIA to receive complimentary registration. The Harney Room will be available for media as needed.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Professionals focused on ethanol will be in attendance, primarily ethanol plant management and directors, industry suppliers, farmers, investors, retailers and advocates.

Content centered on timely updates on public policy, market development, future demand opportunities, trade developments, board of director training, and much more.

Opportunities for networking and exclusive interviews with industry leaders and experts.

CONFERENCE AGENDA: This year’s general session coverage will feature new uses and markets for ethanol, farm-to-biofuel carbon market opportunities, and trade developments, as well as insight on the ethanol retail marketplace and future demand opportunities. Further, more intimate breakout sessions will cover the latest in technology updates, strategic planning advice, and ways for ethanol plants to lower their carbon score and raise their profitability.

More specifically, sessions will include information on sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen market potential, carbon capture and storage, getting the most out of your coproducts — like distillers corn oil, carbon intensity scoring, hiring practices and labor challenges, IT security, driving value to agriculture through low carbon solutions, tax credits in new project investments, and more. ACE has also invited key officials at the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to speak during the event.

Visit ethanol.org/events/conference for this year’s developing agenda. The conference theme “Intensity” not only embodies the industry’s efficiency quest, but also the concentration on new markets and growth opportunities.

