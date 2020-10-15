The National Biodiesel Conference & Expo is going virtual for the 2021 event January 18-21. The must attend, premier event of the year is going online to share the latest biodiesel and renewable diesel industry news, highlight key speakers, and showcase industry sponsor companies. This virtual event will be accessible to everyone, sharing the industry’s message from coast to coast through a new, safe format that will “RISE” to meet the needs of all attendees.

“Our industry is proving its strength and commitment to better, cleaner fuel through this time of uncertainty,” said NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen. “The biodiesel and renewable diesel industry have worked tirelessly to keep this industry growing, collaborating, and coordinated as we face this unique time together, and we can’t wait to kick off a new year in 2021 with our members and key industry partners during our first ever virtual conference, providing attendees a top shelf experience.”

Each year NBB provides the industry with the opportunity to learn and grow. Whether an industry veteran, or just getting started in the biodiesel and renewable diesel world, the National Biodiesel Conference & Expo has plenty for all. The conference lineup is already packed with key discussion topics and thought-provoking industry insights and will still include crowd favorite mainstage and breakout sessions, as well as brand new opportunities to showcase industry businesses through high-visibility sponsorships like never before.

Register for the 2021 National Biodiesel Conference & Expo, happening Jan. 18-21, 2021, by visiting biodieselconference.org. View the new and unique opportunities available to sponsors and get a preview of the branding opportunities that a virtual platform provides.