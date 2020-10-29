Teletrac Navman, global leaders of AI-powered telematics solutions, has added a new web-based automated AI tool to its suite of software solutions, aimed at supporting fleet operators with the move over to electric vehicles.

With fleets wanting to adopt cleaner vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint and various state governments announcing mandated limitations regarding the production—and/or sale—of new gas and diesel powered commercial and passenger vehicles, much like the recently announced plan in California, the onus is now on OEMs and operators to find the most effective way to transition fleets into the world of electric.

The Electric Vehicle Readiness Tool integrates seamlessly with the Teletrac Navman advanced suite of fleet management and tracking platforms and analyzes all telematics data to provide operators with detailed recommendations of where electric vehicles could be adopted into their operation.

Moreover, the smart algorithms behind the Electric Vehicle Readiness Tool not only tell you the feasibility of switching, they also calculate the total cost of ownership of an electric vehicle switch versus the existing fleet (purchase price, residual value, taxes, insurance, maintenance, electricity costs), as well as the total CO2 and fuel savings the business would generate.

To make it even simpler for fleet operators, the Electric Vehicle Readiness Tool will recommend the ideal electric vehicles to switch to and advise on how many and what type of chargers are required to run those vehicles. It can also calculate the cost of the chargers, as well as where they should be located to ensure no loss of battery based on the trips being taken.

The Electric Vehicle Readiness Tool uses the power of AI together with historical telematics data to provide a meaningful evaluation for fleet operators. The platform analyzes everything, from the average number of trips overall and per vehicle, the distance, regularity, usage times, usage patterns, and time spent moving versus idle.

Customers have already tested the Electric Vehicle Readiness Tool in the Teletrac Navman platform One such customer, Nicholas Wilson, Environmental Project Co-Ordinator at Stockport Homes, commented: “We have targets to have at least 60% of our fleet fully electric by 2025, to reduce CO2 emissions and become carbon neutral by 2038, in line with Greater Manchester. So, the opportunity to put the Electronic Vehicle Readiness Tool to the test was such a valuable exercise, and the results are strong. It shows we’re able to electrify a large proportion of our fleet, and in doing so prevent CO2 emissions, improve fuel consumption, and make significant cost of ownership savings over five years. It also advised us on how many chargers to install and where. What’s more, the ease of the evaluation was really impressive – it took no time at all.”

Barney Goffer, Product Manager at Teletrac Navman, added: “We all know a major electronic vehicle transition is coming soon but it’s still an unknown space for a lot of operators. However, in the long-term it’s best practice to start considering which vehicles are already viable for that switch and where financially feasible, begin the changeover.”

“The Electric Vehicle Readiness Tool’s AI functionality takes the headache away for operators;” continued Goffer, “it uses the power of AI to help our customers go from data to decisions and very easily see where they can electrify, making it a quicker, easier, and more informed discussion with internal stakeholders and financial decision makers within the business as to the best road to take towards their future electric fleet.”

The Electric Vehicle Readiness Tool is currently only available in Europe and will be introduced into the US market in the near term.

For more information on the Electronic Vehicle Readiness Tool, visit TeletracNavman.co.uk/platforms/electric-vehicle-management-software