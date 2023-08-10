The transportation market is changing rapidly—does this mean your business model is obsolete? How do you prepare to service your customers as their needs and behaviors change?

If you had the opportunity to engage with industry experts who have more than 50 years of collective experience and are intimately engaged in evaluating the transportation market’s transition, what would you like to know?

The Transportation Energy Institute, in partnership with Impact 21, has developed a unique online program to convene a small group of senior level fuels and retail professionals to unveil the realities of the evolving market and explore strategies for your business to thrive. In this 2 ½ hour workshop, we will drill down into the issues facing your business that relate to:

The future of liquid fuels

Economics of charging stations

Strategies to satisfy your customers

This is a roll-up-your-sleeves workshop that will require your participation in discussions with a small group of your colleagues who are facing the same challenges.

Due to the interactive nature of this online workshop, there will be a selection process. Applicants are asked to submit a request for consideration to attend one session. Unfortunately, we are unable to honor any substitution requests.

Submit your application by August 21

Invitations will be extended on August 28

Fee: $500 per attendee

Limited to 20 attendees

*Deadlines are to participate in the September 14 workshop