Prices have dropped somewhat. Is fuel theft still an issue?

Fuel theft has been rampant since prices skyrocketed after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Although the prices have now moderated somewhat, the issue has not gone away. For just one example, this January, thieves in Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania, stole $3,000 worth of diesel—261 gallons—at a retailer by using two trucks with extra tanks and accessing, then bypassing, the pay system in the dispenser.

How is fuel being stolen?

There are numerous ways. You can steal fuel from the tanks directly through the UST manhole with specially modified trucks or vans, if they can be parked over the manhole during vulnerable hours. There are a variety of ways to steal fuel directly from the dispenser, particularly older models, if you can gain access to the insides and manipulate some of the electronic systems. I won’t go into specifics on how, obviously, but unfortunately you can find tutorials on the Internet.

What should store associates do?

Associates are often inexperienced and busy at peak times during the day, and managers may be distracted with any number of tasks. The thieves are very accomplished at knowing how not to draw attention at the site. They may even pretend to be maintenance personnel. Train staff to be very aware of customers who are spending too much time at a dispenser. Train them to look for unusual behaviors on the forecourt and the types of behaviors to watch out for and what actions to take. And if maintenance personnel arrive unexpectedly, have staff confirm with headquarters that there is maintenance scheduled for that day.

How can an operator physically prevent theft?

There are a variety of ways. For the USTs themselves, you can make sure they are secured with quality locks and caps. They can also be blocked off, to a varying degree, to where essential access is not a burden but unauthorized access draws attention. Cameras can also help bring visibility to these back-site areas. Similarly, cameras with recorders can put more eyes at more angles on the forecourt to discourage theft and, if nothing else, make arrest and prosecution easier.

A quality wetstock management system might also be useful for catching theft in process, although it needs to be sufficiently sophisticated to detect theft during high-volume hours.

What about the dispenser itself?

There are several solutions that are viable at the dispenser. Fuel theft solutions can be broken down into low, medium and maximum security. An easy and low-cost first step is to upgrade the standard dispenser locks, place security warning labels on the outside of the pump and place security tape. The next level of security includes devices such as pulser covers and boxes used to enclose the pulser with a lock to help prevent tampering and fuel theft. To achieve maximum dispenser security, an alarm should be installed that will trigger an alert when the dispenser has been breached.

Fuel-dispenser security systems such as the Defender One provide a comprehensive solution to guarding the upper and lower door, which protects against both fuel theft and skimmers. We saw a need, and developed a solution that sounds an alarm if the upper or lower door is breached. It disables the pump, without killing the AC power, so that fuel cannot be dispensed. This security device is controlled by a simple key fob with in-store monitoring available. The in-dispenser alarm system pays for itself in a few months and with no subscription fees, it is a cost-effective solution for both small and large retailers.