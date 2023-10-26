ADD Systems, a leading supplier of software solutions for the convenience store and energy distribution industries, is proud to partner with Tarbell Management Group as its software provider for their convenience store and wholesale fuel operations.

Tarbell needed a software system to streamline their day-to-day operations across all aspects of their business. After extensive research, they decided to partner with ADD Systems to accelerate their daily business operations in their convenience store and wholesale fuel businesses.

Jason Smith, Director of Technology Services at Tarbell Management Group, shared, “The best part of our experience is the quality and professionalism of the implementation team. We were assigned a solid Project Manager and accomplished team who got off to an organized start, and they kept us on track all the way to live. They had good knowledge of our POS system, and the project was smooth.”

Tarbell is using ADD eStore for their convenience stores and ADD Energy E360 /ADD Energy E3 for their wholesale fuel operations. Additionally, Tarbell is using Atlas Reporting, ADD Systems’ solution for business intelligence and reporting, as well as Raven® for their wholesale operations.

When asked what specific improvements Tarbell has seen, Jason Smith said, “Specifically, the time it takes to process an invoice, close a day, and keep track of inventory are key strengths of this platform. Overall, we experienced a much more streamlined and efficient system that validated our research and directly led to our selection and subsequent implementation of ADD Energy for our Petroleum business, which has taken many hours of manual processing for our operation in the past.”

Bruce Bott, President at ADD Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for working with Tarbell: “We are excited to call Tarbell Management Group and the Bear’s Den convenience stores our client. Over the last several months, our combined organizations deployed a lot of technology, from store software to back office software. We’re very happy that we’ve worked together to accomplish so much in a short time, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to help them grow their business.”

ADD Systems would like to thank the Tarbell team for choosing ADD Systems as their software partner. We’re happy to have them as new members of the ever-growing ADD family, and we look forward to working more with them in the future.