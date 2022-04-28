Tanknology Inc., a global leader in environmental compliance testing, inspection services and fuel quality solutions has announced a partnership with Vermont-based reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted to ‘Make the Change’ amid rapid climate change.

As part of a new sustainability effort, Tanknology will donate one dollar to One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every 10,000 miles driven by Tanknology Service Technicians and Inspectors.

To celebrate Earth Day 2022, Tanknology will make its first donation to One Tree Planted.

The donation will assist in the planting of 1,000 new trees in North America.

Founded in 2014, One Tree Planted plants one tree for every dollar donated. With a mission to make it simple for everyone to help the environment, One Tree Planted has planted over 40 million trees since its inception.

“We are glad to have found a partner in One Tree Planted who shares the same environmental goal as Tanknology,” said Brian Derge, Chief Operating Officer. “Whether it is by planting trees or protecting our environment through compliance testing, both organizations share the goal of making our planet a better place for our children to live.”