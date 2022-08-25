Tanknology Inc., a leading provider of environmental compliance testing and inspection services, has announced the acquisition of Norton Corrosion Limited (NCL), a Woodinville, Washington-based provider of corrosion inspection services, engineering services and high-quality corrosion control products.

Founded in 1959, Norton Corrosion designs, manufactures and installs state-of-the-art cathodic protection systems and corrosion control products for nearly any application, including service to the Power Generation, Petrochemical, Marine, Defense, Wastewater, Manufacturing, Municipal, Transportation, Aviation, Structural and Agricutural industries.

Norton also designs proprietary, state-of-the-art products for specialty applications.

“The transaction provides significant benefits to our client base by adding highly skilled employees, bolstering our nation-wide corrosion protection division and offering our clients best in class corrosion protection services. Norton Corrosion shares in our commitment to a customer-centric culture and delivery of a highest quality of service,” said Allen Porter, Tanknology President and CEO.

“Tanknology’s objective has always been to meet the compliance needs of our customers and international partners. The integration of Norton’s expertise, services, and processes, further expands this mission and positions Tanknology toward many years of growth and industry leadership.”

Tanknology was recapitalized by company management and Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners (HRCP) in 2019. The investment enables Tanknology to continue to grow, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. HRCP is a middle-market private equity firm that seeks to invest in the business to business services, value-added distribution, and highly engineered manufacturing sectors.