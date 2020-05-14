Tanknology Inc., a global leader in environmental compliance testing, inspection services and fuel quality solutions, has announced the acquisition of Compliance Testing and Technology, Inc. (CT&T), a Cedarburg, Wisc.-based provider of aboveground storage tank (AST) and underground storage tank (UST) compliance services.

“The transaction is expected to provide significant benefits to both companies’ customer base by adding highly skilled employees, expanding geographic capacity and offering additional proprietary testing and inspection services. CT&T shares in our commitment to a customer-centric culture and delivery of a highest quality of service ” said Allen Porter, Tanknology President and CEO.

“I am extremely proud of what Tanknology has accomplished over the last 30 years,” Porter continued. “Our objective has always been to meet the compliance needs of our customers and international partners. The integration of CT&T’s expertise, services, and processes, further expands this mission and positions Tanknology toward many years of growth and industry leadership.”

“Compliance Testing and Technology is excited to be joining Tanknology,” said Greg Goeks, President of CT&T. “Our customers will benefit from our ability to integrate Tanknology’s industry-leading technologies, systems and processes. By joining Tanknology, CT&T will enhance our capacity for delivery of service and be able to offer our customers additional services and resources. As a part of Tanknology our employees will have greater depth and breadth of support and increased opportunities.”

Recapitalized by company management and Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners (HRCP) in September 2019, the new investment enables Tanknology to continue to grow, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. HRCP is a middle-market private equity firm that seeks to invest in the business to business services, value-added distribution and highly engineered manufacturing sectors.