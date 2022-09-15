As TravelCenters of America celebrates Driver Appreciation Month in September, the company is demonstrating its commitment to professional drivers by providing more options to make healthy choices while on the road. TA announced a collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected academic medical centers, to expand its support of drivers’ health and well-being by enhancing healthy food offerings and educational opportunities.

The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic will result in new healthy meal options to be included on the menus at all the Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants by the end of 2022. TA plans to expand beyond these full-service menu offerings by working with Cleveland Clinic to identify healthy snack and grab-and-go food options in its travel stores. Finally, TA will work with Cleveland Clinic to provide professional drivers with health and wellness information to promote these new healthy menu options and an overall healthy lifestyle.

The new Cleveland Clinic initiatives continue TA’s long-standing focus on driver health and wellness, and its commitment to enhancing their overall experience. At many locations nationwide, TA has amenities, including fitness centers, walking trails, basketball hoops and others to promote an active lifestyle.

“The nation relies on professional drivers to keep our economy strong and we are committed to helping them maintain a healthy lifestyle while on the road by making it easier for them to make healthy choices,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. “Providing quality food offerings and educational tools to support driver wellness allows us to show professional drivers how much we appreciate all that they do for this country.”

“We know having access to healthy food choices and nutrition information can help drive a healthier lifestyle,” said Dr. Amanda Hagen, Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic AtWork. “This new collaboration with TA supports the health and wellness needs of professional drivers.”