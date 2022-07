“We are excited to add Sunoco as a fuel partner, and allow fleet vehicles to connect directly to their pumps and pay for fuel. Sunoco gives our fleet customers more choice when it comes to purchasing fuel,” said Matt Nicholson, senior vice president, merchant commercialization, Car IQ. “Vehicle based payments solutions are reshaping how companies manage their business operations by tying vehicle data directly to the transaction and allowing the car to connect directly to the pump, giving fleet managers more control and visibility over their budget.”

“We want to simplify how fleets pay and eliminate the need for drivers to swipe cards, enter PINS and odometer readings,” said Rich Hayes, senior director, electronic payments, Sunoco. “By offering Car IQ’s payment solution we can help fleet customers eliminate fraud with the use of telematics data that validates each fuel transaction. We strive to be at the forefront of a payment ecosystem that will provide fleet managers more control and visibility into their fleet spend and excited to work with Car IQ to service their customers nationwide.”

“In an increasingly digital world, the ability to create unified experiences is the new loyalty currency for consumers,” said Scott Mackay, vice president, Carat and digital commerce, Fiserv. “By using the vehicle to simplify paying-at-the-pump, and digitally streamlining authentication and communication, we are helping Car IQ create a better experience for Sunoco customers.”

How Car IQ Works

Car IQ validates the vehicle when it arrives at a fueling location, then approves the source of funds and turns on the pump without the use of a credit card. Once fueling is complete, Car IQ Pay enables the vehicle to pay for the fuel and verify the fuel was received. As the driver leaves the station, payment receipt is added to the vehicle’s real-time ledger for easy fleet expenditure management.

About Sunoco

Sunoco has grown from its humble roots as a small oil company in Pittsburgh, PA, to one of the largest fuel distribution companies in the United States. Sunoco’s rich, 130 plus-year heritage, legacy and reputation for innovation, and commitment to its local communities are foundational elements of this iconic American brand. Today, Sunoco distributes fuel to over 5,000 gas station locations in more than 30 states.