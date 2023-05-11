Upside has added nearly 150 Sunoco sites in the Pittsburgh, PA area to its digital marketplace. By partnering with Upside, Sunoco can now reach new customers and encourage repeat visits from existing customers through the platform’s mobile app and partner app network, which reaches over 30 million people across the United States.

“Upside’s digital marketplace offers Sunoco a unique opportunity to connect with new and current customers,” said Alison Gladwin, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Sunoco. “We believe this partnership will enable new ways for us to engage with customers digitally and offer them the convenience and value they seek.”

Upside’s innovative approach to personalized incentives is transforming the fuel industry’s customer engagement strategies, resulting in enhanced customer loyalty and increased transactions. More than half (52%) of Upside’s users are new-to-site customers, indicating the platform’s success in attracting a wide customer base. Additionally, Upside has been found to increase the monthly visit frequency of existing customers by 2.0 times, demonstrating its effectiveness in fostering long-term customer relationships.

“Upside is thrilled to partner with Sunoco, a high-quality brand that shares our commitment to enhancing the customer experience,” said Kevin Hart, Senior Vice President of Fuel at Upside. “In today’s volatile fuel environment, we are proud to help Sunoco customers get more value for their dollar, while also driving foot traffic to participating locations and fostering brand loyalty. We’re excited to see the results of this partnership and look forward to expanding our impact in the future.”

Upside personalized cash back offers are rooted in a comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior. Through analysis of historical spending patterns on-site, in-market activity, and consumer behavior analysis, Upside creates a set of personalized, always-profitable offers that benefit both customers and retailers.

Upside’s platform features over 30,000 gas stations across 48 states and Washington, D.C., representing an impressive 20% of all gas stations in the U.S. However, with only 30% of stations in a given area eligible to participate in the program, Upside is actively seeking new partnerships to expand its reach and meet customer demand. For businesses interested in joining Upside’s digital marketplace, simply visit www.upside.com/business/gas to learn more and get started.