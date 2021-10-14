Sunoco LP announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of eight refined products terminals from NuStar Energy, L.P. for approximately $250 million. Also, on September 24, 2021 SUN completed the previously announced acquisition of a refined products terminal from Cato Incorporated.

The transactions were funded with cash on hand and amounts available under SUN’s revolving credit facility. These accretive acquisitions significantly expand SUN’s midstream business and enhance its platform for fuel distribution growth.