Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, and Suburban Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary, today announced it will sponsor the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) World Final in Las Vegas at the RE+ Expo, September 11 through 14 2023.

In line with Suburban Renewables’ commitment to renewable energy education and programming, this sponsorship benefits 13 – 17-year-old students from around the world who have spent the past several months working in teams to design, engineer, and build their own 1:10 scale hydrogen fuel cell model car, which they will race in a demonstration of commitment to global renewable energy. Horizon Educational runs the program and provides high school students with a comprehensive understanding of the engineering principles behind the future renewable energy society. Suburban Renewables will also participate in an H2GP ‘Corporate Race’, where they will compete against other businesses and firms to see whose customized hydrogen-powered car will dominate, bringing home the H2GP Corporate Championship Trophy.

The thrilling hydrogen-powered race takes place at RE+, North America’s largest energy trade show and a gathering that occupies a central position in the renewable energy industry. Each year, more than 27,000 professionals from all segments of the industry gather to network and build meaningful connections. This year’s gathering promises to be the biggest yet, with visitors from over 150 countries exhibiting over 1,000 displays.

“Suburban Renewables is proud to sponsor the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix World Final in Las Vegas, and we look forward to watching these hard-working teams at the H2GP World Final,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Renewables. “Suburban Renewables is helping lead the to a low carbon future, and we are proud to support the next generation of students that will help propel us to that greener tomorrow.”

“Thank you, Suburban Renewables, for your sponsorship and steadfast dedication to renewable energy education, as you continue to inspire and empower our students to shape a sustainable future,” said Max Accordino, Head of Business Development at Horizon Educational.